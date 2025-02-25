Decoding Atlassian's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Atlassian. Our analysis of options history for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $330,440, and 11 were calls, valued at $460,378.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $275.0 to $370.0 for Atlassian over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Atlassian's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Atlassian's whale trades within a strike price range from $275.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

Atlassian 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $9.3 $6.3 $8.1 $370.00 $81.0K 116 100 TEAM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $7.8 $7.0 $7.0 $280.00 $70.0K 194 329 TEAM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.9 $11.1 $11.4 $285.00 $67.2K 6 60 TEAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $6.5 $5.4 $6.3 $280.00 $63.0K 11 0 TEAM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $6.6 $6.2 $6.3 $275.00 $60.4K 214 102

About Atlassian

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Atlassian, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Atlassian Currently trading with a volume of 820,195, the TEAM's price is down by -0.19%, now at $283.53. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 58 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Atlassian

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $348.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Atlassian, which currently sits at a price target of $350. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Atlassian, maintaining a target price of $380. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Atlassian, which currently sits at a price target of $330. * An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Neutral rating on Atlassian, maintaining a target price of $317. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Atlassian, maintaining a target price of $365.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Atlassian options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.