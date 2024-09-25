Decoding AST SpaceMobile's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on AST SpaceMobile. Our analysis of options history for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $1,468,076, and 13 were calls, valued at $534,208.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $35.0 for AST SpaceMobile over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AST SpaceMobile's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AST SpaceMobile's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $35.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $5.7 $5.5 $5.47 $22.50 $547.3K 128 2.4K ASTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $5.7 $5.5 $5.48 $22.50 $411.6K 128 1.4K ASTS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $18.5 $15.9 $18.29 $30.00 $109.0K 88 60 ASTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $5.6 $5.5 $5.53 $22.50 $82.9K 128 233 ASTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $5.7 $5.5 $5.5 $22.50 $82.5K 128 256

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AST SpaceMobile, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of AST SpaceMobile Currently trading with a volume of 4,693,679, the ASTS's price is down by -3.33%, now at $24.99. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days. What The Experts Say On AST SpaceMobile

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $49.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for AST SpaceMobile, targeting a price of $36. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on AST SpaceMobile, maintaining a target price of $63.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

