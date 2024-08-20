Decoding AST SpaceMobile's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on AST SpaceMobile.

Looking at options history for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $129,755 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,270,786.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $4.0 to $50.0 for AST SpaceMobile over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AST SpaceMobile's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AST SpaceMobile's significant trades, within a strike price range of $4.0 to $50.0, over the past month.

AST SpaceMobile 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.6 $9.8 $10.5 $50.00 $210.0K 4.0K 0 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/27/24 $20.6 $18.8 $18.96 $20.00 $189.6K 1.1K 400 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/27/24 $20.6 $18.9 $18.91 $20.00 $189.1K 1.1K 600 ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $20.6 $18.8 $18.81 $20.00 $188.4K 1.1K 500 ASTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/27/24 $20.6 $17.3 $18.8 $20.00 $188.0K 1.1K 0

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

AST SpaceMobile's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,748,251, with ASTS's price down by -2.44%, positioned at $37.66. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 84 days. Expert Opinions on AST SpaceMobile

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $28.0.

An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on AST SpaceMobile, maintaining a target price of $26. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on AST SpaceMobile with a target price of $30. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on AST SpaceMobile with a target price of $28.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

