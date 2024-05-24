Decoding ASML Holding's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ASML often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for ASML Holding. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 88% bullish and 0% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $44,000, and 8 calls, totaling $375,718.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $940.0 and $1190.0 for ASML Holding, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ASML Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ASML Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $940.0 to $1190.0 in the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $76.9 $75.0 $76.9 $960.00 $69.2K 19 1 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $74.6 $74.1 $74.6 $970.00 $67.1K 64 9 ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $6.0 $5.4 $6.0 $940.00 $58.2K 183 108 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $35.9 $34.7 $35.9 $970.00 $53.8K 56 15 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/07/24 $28.7 $27.5 $27.5 $950.00 $44.0K 2 16

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ASML Holding, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 170,356, with ASML's price up by 1.29%, positioned at $946.31. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 54 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

