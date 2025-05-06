Decoding ARM Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ARM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for ARM Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 31% leaning bullish and 68% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $1,026,815, and 10 are calls, amounting to $12,297,468.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $130.0 for ARM Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ARM Holdings stands at 2217.75, with a total volume reaching 7,573.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ARM Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $110.0 to $130.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $46.15 $43.5 $45.9 $120.00 $9.9M 9 0 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.15 $14.7 $14.7 $130.00 $740.6K 1.0K 735 ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $24.7 $24.1 $24.1 $120.00 $361.5K 6.8K 151 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.0 $14.0 $15.0 $130.00 $361.5K 1.0K 241 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $13.3 $12.95 $13.3 $110.00 $328.5K 3.3K 5

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the intellectual property owner and developer of the ARM architecture, which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allow them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ARM Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

ARM Holdings's Current Market Status

With a volume of 610,733, the price of ARM is down -1.52% at $120.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On ARM Holdings

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $146.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ARM Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for ARM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

