Decoding ARM Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on ARM Holdings.

Looking at options history for ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $346,388 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $1,718,401.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $140.0 for ARM Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ARM Holdings options trades today is 928.8 with a total volume of 3,983.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ARM Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $10.5 $10.3 $10.5 $140.00 $1.3M 647 2 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $10.5 $10.45 $10.5 $140.00 $315.0K 647 2.0K ARM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.0 $4.65 $4.9 $110.00 $108.2K 2.5K 221 ARM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $17.6 $17.55 $17.6 $120.00 $75.6K 299 344 ARM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.65 $4.45 $4.6 $110.00 $69.0K 2.5K 660

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the intellectual property owner and developer of the ARM architecture, which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allow them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

Where Is ARM Holdings Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,237,232, the price of ARM is up by 0.35%, reaching $122.92. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now. What The Experts Say On ARM Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $189.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ARM Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $195. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on ARM Holdings, maintaining a target price of $195. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on ARM Holdings with a target price of $200. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on ARM Holdings, maintaining a target price of $174. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on ARM Holdings with a target price of $185.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

