Decoding Archer Aviation's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ACHR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Archer Aviation. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 18% bullish and 81% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $162,000, and 10 calls, totaling $1,343,656.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $11.0 to $15.0 for Archer Aviation during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Archer Aviation's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Archer Aviation's whale trades within a strike price range from $11.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Archer Aviation Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.2 $2.15 $2.15 $11.00 $326.0K 9.6K 6.2K ACHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.2 $2.15 $2.15 $11.00 $199.9K 9.6K 3.9K ACHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.17 $2.15 $2.15 $11.00 $190.7K 9.6K 2.6K ACHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.2 $2.15 $2.15 $11.00 $181.8K 9.6K 1.6K ACHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.2 $2.15 $2.15 $11.00 $179.3K 9.6K 4.7K

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc advances the benefits of sustainable air mobility. The company is engaged in designing and developing a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing eVTOL aircraft for use in UAM networks. It is creating an electric airline that moves people throughout cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Archer Aviation, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Archer Aviation

With a volume of 18,846,047, the price of ACHR is down -2.88% at $10.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

Expert Opinions on Archer Aviation

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $12.83.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $12. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $13. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $13.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Archer Aviation, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for ACHR

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Overweight May 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ACHR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.