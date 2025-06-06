Decoding AppLovin's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on AppLovin.

Looking at options history for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) we detected 55 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $601,452 and 43, calls, for a total amount of $3,591,815.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $600.0 for AppLovin over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of AppLovin stands at 689.06, with a total volume reaching 19,325.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in AppLovin, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $600.0, throughout the last 30 days.

AppLovin 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $10.8 $10.5 $10.5 $450.00 $720.3K 1.0K 884 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $14.0 $11.3 $14.0 $437.50 $335.0K 0 246 APP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/13/25 $22.6 $21.0 $21.94 $420.00 $219.4K 1.2K 151 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $5.5 $5.0 $5.2 $440.00 $130.0K 1.7K 318 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $8.5 $6.5 $6.5 $430.00 $130.0K 2.2K 498

About AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max, and gaming studios, which develop mobile games. AppLovin announced in February 2025 its plans to divest from the lower-margin gaming studios to focus exclusively on the ad tech platform. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is Axon 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AppLovin, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of AppLovin

With a volume of 1,390,305, the price of APP is up 1.75% at $421.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

Expert Opinions on AppLovin

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $437.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for APP

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Needham Reiterates Hold Hold May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral

