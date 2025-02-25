Decoding AppLovin's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on AppLovin.

Looking at options history for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) we detected 210 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 104 are puts, for a total amount of $11,951,702 and 106, calls, for a total amount of $7,795,129.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $770.0 for AppLovin, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AppLovin options trades today is 570.03 with a total volume of 63,503.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AppLovin's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $770.0 over the last 30 days.

AppLovin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $27.0 $26.0 $26.0 $360.00 $1.2M 1.4K 726 APP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $42.9 $39.4 $40.05 $415.00 $401.9K 292 115 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $28.1 $27.5 $27.5 $400.00 $277.7K 3.1K 292 APP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $37.1 $34.8 $34.8 $410.00 $177.8K 930 581 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $15.0 $14.4 $14.4 $387.50 $144.0K 6 172

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

Present Market Standing of AppLovin Currently trading with a volume of 7,357,329, the APP's price is down by -4.72%, now at $391.08. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days. What Analysts Are Saying About AppLovin

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $593.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AppLovin, which currently sits at a price target of $600. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $525. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on AppLovin with a target price of $630. * An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $650. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Oppenheimer lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $560.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AppLovin options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.