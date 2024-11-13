Decoding AppLovin's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on AppLovin.

Looking at options history for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $723,380 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,035,078.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $330.0 for AppLovin over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AppLovin's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AppLovin's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

AppLovin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $59.4 $59.3 $59.4 $300.00 $219.7K 7 206 APP PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $59.6 $59.2 $59.6 $300.00 $208.6K 7 38 APP PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $59.9 $59.5 $59.5 $300.00 $196.3K 7 104 APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $85.0 $85.0 $85.0 $200.00 $110.5K 1.1K 17 APP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $90.5 $87.0 $88.5 $200.00 $106.2K 1.1K 17

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

In light of the recent options history for AppLovin, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

AppLovin's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,359,790, the price of APP is down -0.81% at $286.69. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days. What Analysts Are Saying About AppLovin

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $215.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $260. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $185. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Loop Capital lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $181. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on AppLovin, which currently sits at a price target of $180. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on AppLovin with a target price of $270.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AppLovin options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.