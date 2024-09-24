Decoding AppLovin's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in APP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for AppLovin. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 18% leaning bullish and 56% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $75,400, and 14 are calls, amounting to $2,370,617.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $180.0 for AppLovin over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AppLovin's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AppLovin's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

AppLovin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $26.0 $25.2 $25.2 $110.00 $705.6K 3.0K 280 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $23.3 $22.9 $22.9 $115.00 $458.0K 2.5K 203 APP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $14.4 $14.2 $14.3 $125.00 $286.0K 892 205 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $65.8 $62.5 $62.54 $75.00 $146.2K 277 163 APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $32.7 $31.5 $32.37 $130.00 $142.4K 1.2K 44

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

In light of the recent options history for AppLovin, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of AppLovin With a volume of 1,417,262, the price of APP is up 2.95% at $129.84. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for AppLovin

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $135.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $145. * An analyst from BTIG persists with their Buy rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on AppLovin with a target price of $120. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on AppLovin with a target price of $108. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $155.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

