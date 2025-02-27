Decoding Applied Optoelectronics's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Applied Optoelectronics.

Looking at options history for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $364,032 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $534,404.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $30.0 for Applied Optoelectronics, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Optoelectronics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Optoelectronics's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Optoelectronics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAOI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.5 $4.0 $4.43 $20.00 $320.0K 1.0K 1.0K AAOI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.35 $1.3 $1.3 $30.00 $118.6K 9.4K 964 AAOI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.2 $3.8 $3.8 $22.50 $114.0K 2.1K 310 AAOI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.2 $2.85 $2.91 $25.00 $87.3K 2.5K 379 AAOI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.0 $0.95 $0.95 $30.00 $58.4K 9.4K 3.2K

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc is a provider of fiber-optic networking products for the Internet data center, cable television, telecommunications and fiber-to-the-home end markets. The company focuses on designing and manufacturing a range of optical communication products from components, to subassemblies, and modules to complete turn-key equipment. Demand for Applied Optoelectronics is driven by bandwidth demand in end markets. Through direct sales personnel, and manufacturing teams in the United States, China, and Taiwan, the company coordinates with customers to determine product design, qualifications, and performance. The company derives maximum revenue from Taiwan.

Applied Optoelectronics's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,756,252, the price of AAOI is down by -4.76%, reaching $23.99. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 70 days from now. What The Experts Say On Applied Optoelectronics

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $40.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Applied Optoelectronics, maintaining a target price of $44. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Applied Optoelectronics with a target price of $36.

