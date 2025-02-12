Decoding Apple's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AAPL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 128 extraordinary options activities for Apple. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 30 are puts, totaling $1,605,012, and 98 are calls, amounting to $6,876,226.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $260.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apple's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apple's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Apple Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.39 $2.38 $2.38 $237.50 $258.8K 6.8K 6.4K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.8 $6.75 $6.72 $255.00 $254.2K 5.4K 1.1K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $5.9 $5.8 $5.8 $210.00 $214.6K 15.3K 615 AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.7 $7.6 $7.7 $235.00 $173.2K 18.8K 3.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $2.16 $2.15 $2.15 $235.00 $146.8K 22.4K 77.3K

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Apple, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Apple With a trading volume of 26,212,611, the price of AAPL is up by 1.58%, reaching $236.31. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Apple with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

