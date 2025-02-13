Decoding American Airlines Gr's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on American Airlines Gr (NASDAQ:AAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for American Airlines Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 0% bullish and 88%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $495,301, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $34,222.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $14.0 to $17.0 for American Airlines Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of American Airlines Gr stands at 10541.5, with a total volume reaching 24,629.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in American Airlines Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $14.0 to $17.0, throughout the last 30 days.

American Airlines Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $0.45 $0.41 $0.44 $16.00 $110.5K 3.3K 4.8K AAL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $2.07 $2.05 $2.06 $17.00 $103.2K 4.9K 506 AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $0.49 $0.45 $0.49 $16.00 $98.2K 11.9K 2.3K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $0.44 $0.41 $0.44 $16.00 $44.1K 3.3K 5.9K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.57 $0.53 $0.56 $15.00 $38.1K 18.4K 1.9K

About American Airlines Gr

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with American Airlines Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of American Airlines Gr Currently trading with a volume of 16,612,359, the AAL's price is up by 0.55%, now at $16.35. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days. What The Experts Say On American Airlines Gr

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $20.333333333333332.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

