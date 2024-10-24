Decoding Alphabet's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GOOGL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Alphabet.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 13% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $165,805, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $632,094.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $330.0 for Alphabet, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Alphabet's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Alphabet's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $110.0 to $330.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Alphabet 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $57.5 $57.3 $57.3 $110.00 $120.3K 122 22 GOOGL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $170.95 $166.1 $168.55 $330.00 $117.9K 0 7 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $27.75 $27.55 $27.75 $140.00 $69.3K 824 25 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $45.65 $45.2 $45.2 $125.00 $63.2K 167 14 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $12.25 $12.2 $12.2 $165.00 $51.2K 1.7K 100

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Alphabet, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Alphabet Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,260,674, with GOOGL's price down by -0.83%, positioned at $161.42. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 5 days. Expert Opinions on Alphabet

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $197.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Alphabet, targeting a price of $182. * An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $205. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $210. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $200. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $190.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Alphabet with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.