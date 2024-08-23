Decoding Alphabet's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GOOGL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Alphabet.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $550,048, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $329,375.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $140.0 to $195.0 for Alphabet over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Alphabet's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Alphabet's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $140.0 to $195.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Alphabet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.1 $5.95 $6.0 $140.00 $240.0K 5.9K 400 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $10.45 $10.35 $10.45 $165.00 $104.5K 4.4K 102 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.15 $12.05 $12.15 $170.00 $71.6K 11.4K 61 GOOGL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $2.32 $2.31 $2.31 $140.00 $71.5K 8.2K 342 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $7.85 $7.5 $7.55 $155.00 $56.3K 1.5K 46

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Alphabet, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Alphabet Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,918,713, the GOOGL's price is up by 1.07%, now at $165.56. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 60 days. What The Experts Say On Alphabet

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $208.0.

An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $210. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $210. An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $210. An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $210. An analyst from JMP Securities has revised its rating downward to Market Outperform, adjusting the price target to $200.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

