Decoding Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Alibaba Gr Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) revealed 95 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 21 were puts, with a value of $2,122,564, and 74 were calls, valued at $5,984,584.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $130.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.45 $3.3 $3.35 $90.00 $381.6K 1.3K 1.7K BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $28.3 $27.5 $27.35 $115.00 $219.0K 0 80 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.79 $1.74 $1.74 $100.00 $193.7K 20.8K 9.1K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $16.65 $16.55 $16.55 $95.00 $177.0K 1.1K 364 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.89 $0.81 $0.84 $130.00 $169.4K 4.3K 2.0K

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Alibaba Gr Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 18,368,545, the price of BABA is down by -1.7%, reaching $95.54. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 50 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $115.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

