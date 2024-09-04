Decoding Airbnb's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ABNB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Airbnb. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 58% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $399,954, and 4 are calls, amounting to $161,140.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $180.0 for Airbnb, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Airbnb stands at 1557.5, with a total volume reaching 1,767.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Airbnb, situated within the strike price corridor from $85.0 to $180.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.75 $11.9 $13.45 $115.00 $111.6K 1.3K 89 ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $12.0 $11.5 $11.5 $110.00 $93.1K 211 81 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.84 $1.65 $1.66 $125.00 $49.9K 2.6K 318 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.6 $5.55 $5.55 $115.00 $44.4K 505 93 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.2 $3.15 $3.15 $120.00 $39.6K 1.8K 166

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Airbnb, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Airbnb With a trading volume of 3,229,271, the price of ABNB is up by 0.2%, reaching $115.21. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Airbnb

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $135.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Airbnb with a target price of $124. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $132. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Airbnb with a target price of $140. An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Airbnb, maintaining a target price of $125. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Airbnb, targeting a price of $155.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

