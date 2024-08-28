Decoding Airbnb's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Airbnb.

Looking at options history for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $407,341 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $303,426.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $180.0 for Airbnb, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $2.28 $2.16 $2.22 $100.00 $301.0K 1.0K 1.3K ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.4 $3.3 $3.33 $130.00 $66.6K 775 203 ABNB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/27/24 $2.92 $2.77 $2.8 $120.00 $55.3K 703 196 ABNB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $17.6 $17.4 $17.46 $110.00 $52.6K 135 30 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $9.95 $9.75 $9.76 $110.00 $39.0K 1.4K 54

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Airbnb's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,437,728, the ABNB's price is up by 0.68%, now at $117.53. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Airbnb

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $123.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Sell rating on Airbnb with a target price of $111. An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $125. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Neutral rating for Airbnb, targeting a price of $120. An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $130. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Airbnb, targeting a price of $132.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Airbnb with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.