Decoding Affirm Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AFRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Affirm Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $143,340, and 7 are calls, amounting to $557,055.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $37.5 to $75.0 for Affirm Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $37.5 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.65 $6.55 $6.55 $50.00 $195.8K 8.6K 301 AFRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $1.22 $1.19 $1.2 $41.00 $163.4K 2.4K 3 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $1.74 $1.72 $1.74 $40.00 $69.6K 1.2K 433 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.57 $1.5 $1.5 $41.00 $52.5K 2.4K 1.9K AFRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $10.35 $9.85 $10.13 $40.00 $40.5K 3.2K 40

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Affirm Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Affirm Holdings Trading volume stands at 2,332,068, with AFRM's price up by 2.39%, positioned at $39.36. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 58 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Affirm Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.