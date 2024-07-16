Decoding Affirm Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AFRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Affirm Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 7% bullish and 78%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $220,860, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $836,990.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $35.0 for Affirm Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Affirm Holdings options trades today is 2111.5 with a total volume of 5,618.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Affirm Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $8.5 $8.35 $8.4 $25.00 $420.5K 930 1.0K AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.85 $3.8 $3.8 $30.00 $137.5K 612 208 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $4.35 $4.2 $4.2 $29.00 $63.0K 2.8K 79 AFRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $3.2 $3.1 $3.15 $32.50 $63.0K 3.4K 711 AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.89 $1.85 $1.89 $25.00 $56.7K 523 0

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Affirm Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 8,765,715, the price of AFRM is up by 4.24%, reaching $33.46. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 37 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Affirm Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.