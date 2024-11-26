Decoding Adobe's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ADBE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Adobe.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $336,059, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $868,336.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $600.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Adobe's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Adobe's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $400.0 to $600.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Adobe 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/13/24 $13.7 $13.3 $13.3 $550.00 $396.3K 650 25 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $39.6 $39.5 $39.6 $540.00 $79.2K 503 27 ADBE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $153.4 $151.5 $152.33 $400.00 $76.1K 19 5 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $94.2 $89.75 $91.15 $435.00 $72.9K 5 0 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $35.4 $35.0 $35.4 $510.00 $56.6K 630 16

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Adobe, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Adobe Trading volume stands at 793,772, with ADBE's price up by 0.47%, positioned at $521.18. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 15 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

