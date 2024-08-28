Decoding Adobe's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $715,903 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $887,909.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $440.0 to $940.0 for Adobe during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Adobe's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Adobe's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $440.0 to $940.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Adobe 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $33.75 $32.2 $33.75 $500.00 $421.8K 953 125 ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $33.75 $33.65 $33.75 $550.00 $300.3K 777 122 ADBE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $37.6 $37.55 $37.55 $550.00 $135.1K 1.0K 14 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $30.3 $29.85 $29.85 $560.00 $131.3K 646 52 ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $33.75 $33.5 $33.75 $550.00 $91.1K 777 33

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Present Market Standing of Adobe With a volume of 563,686, the price of ADBE is down -1.22% at $560.89. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Adobe

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $600.0.

An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $600.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Adobe with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.