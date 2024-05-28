Decoding Accenture's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Accenture (NYSE:ACN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ACN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Accenture.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $291,721, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $197,189.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $320.0 for Accenture during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Accenture stands at 319.14, with a total volume reaching 717.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Accenture, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $320.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Accenture 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.5 $11.1 $11.1 $270.00 $166.5K 293 150 ACN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $5.7 $5.4 $5.37 $320.00 $84.6K 209 223 ACN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $3.0 $2.8 $2.78 $280.00 $62.0K 960 177 ACN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $118.6 $108.9 $115.1 $200.00 $57.5K 5 0 ACN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $15.4 $15.0 $15.4 $305.00 $33.8K 104 51

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT-services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Accenture, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Accenture Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,220,229, the ACN's price is down by -0.33%, now at $300.01. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 23 days. Expert Opinions on Accenture

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $345.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Deutsche Bank lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $295. An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $345. An analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $395.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

