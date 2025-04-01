Decoding Accenture's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Accenture (NYSE:ACN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ACN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Accenture. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 52% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $211,082, and 12 are calls, amounting to $12,677,230.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $260.0 to $360.0 for Accenture during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Accenture stands at 115.11, with a total volume reaching 7,652.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Accenture, situated within the strike price corridor from $260.0 to $360.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Accenture 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $51.7 $49.5 $51.2 $310.00 $7.1M 12 2.3K ACN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $51.7 $49.5 $51.2 $310.00 $4.8M 12 2.3K ACN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $51.1 $48.6 $51.0 $310.00 $255.0K 12 2.3K ACN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $33.3 $32.6 $32.6 $320.00 $91.2K 42 39 ACN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.6 $15.5 $15.5 $315.00 $69.7K 8 61

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

In light of the recent options history for Accenture, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Accenture Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,095,171, the price of ACN is down -0.14% at $311.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Accenture

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $388.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Accenture, maintaining a target price of $398. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Accenture, targeting a price of $396. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Accenture with a target price of $392. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $387. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on Accenture, maintaining a target price of $370.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Accenture with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for ACN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ACN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.