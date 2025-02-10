Decoding Abercrombie & Fitch's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Abercrombie & Fitch.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $488,311, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $467,546.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $155.0 for Abercrombie & Fitch, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Abercrombie & Fitch's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Abercrombie & Fitch's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.9 $15.5 $15.6 $100.00 $488.3K 875 313 ANF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $18.5 $18.2 $18.34 $100.00 $82.5K 153 45 ANF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $12.0 $11.3 $11.7 $155.00 $81.9K 148 76 ANF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.0 $10.1 $11.43 $155.00 $80.0K 148 146 ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $5.0 $4.9 $5.0 $135.00 $75.0K 593 156

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

In light of the recent options history for Abercrombie & Fitch, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Abercrombie & Fitch Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 958,655, with ANF's price down by -2.02%, positioned at $112.42. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 23 days. What The Experts Say On Abercrombie & Fitch

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $164.66666666666666.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, maintaining a target price of $139. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Abercrombie & Fitch, targeting a price of $190. * An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Abercrombie & Fitch with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

