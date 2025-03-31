Decoding AbbVie's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ABBV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 23 extraordinary options activities for AbbVie. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 21% bearish. Among these notable options, 16 are puts, totaling $1,740,435, and 7 are calls, amounting to $359,373.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $180.0 to $220.0 for AbbVie over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of AbbVie stands at 3048.78, with a total volume reaching 10,547.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in AbbVie, situated within the strike price corridor from $180.0 to $220.0, throughout the last 30 days.

AbbVie 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $8.3 $8.1 $8.2 $185.00 $410.0K 114 500 ABBV PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.15 $3.0 $3.05 $195.00 $305.0K 2.7K 1.2K ABBV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $5.5 $5.3 $5.3 $200.00 $161.6K 4.1K 327 ABBV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $4.05 $3.9 $3.97 $205.00 $134.9K 694 1.2K ABBV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.25 $3.1 $3.1 $205.00 $91.4K 694 558

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

In light of the recent options history for AbbVie, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of AbbVie

Currently trading with a volume of 4,607,370, the ABBV's price is up by 1.79%, now at $208.96.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 25 days.

What The Experts Say On AbbVie

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $231.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on AbbVie with a target price of $240. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $223.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AbbVie options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for ABBV

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Neutral Neutral Feb 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ABBV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.