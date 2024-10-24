Decoding 9 Analyst Evaluations For Under Armour

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 5 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $8.83, with a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.38% from the previous average price target of $8.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Under Armour. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Outperform $11.00 $10.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $8.00 $7.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Raises Outperform $8.50 $8.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $8.00 $6.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Hold $8.00 $7.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Buy $10.00 $9.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $7.00 $7.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $7.00 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Under Armour. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Under Armour compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Under Armour's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Under Armour's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Under Armour's Background

Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and elsewhere. Consumers of its performance-based clothing and shoes include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams, and people with active lifestyles. The company sells merchandise through direct-to-consumer, including e-commerce and more than 400 combined factory house and brand house stores, and wholesale channels. Under Armour also operates a digital fitness app called MapMyFitness. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1996 and is led by controlling shareholder Kevin Plank.

Under Armour: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Under Armour's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.12%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -25.8%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -15.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Under Armour's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -6.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Under Armour's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

