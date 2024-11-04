Decoding 9 Analyst Evaluations For Terex

Terex (NYSE:TEX) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Terex and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $61.11, accompanied by a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. A 6.94% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $65.67.

The perception of Terex by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $65.00 $62.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Neutral $55.00 $65.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $62.00 $65.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Neutral $65.00 $63.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $62.00 $63.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $57.00 $60.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $63.00 $74.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $62.00 $72.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $59.00 $67.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Terex. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Terex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Terex's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Terex is a top manufacturer of aerial work platforms, materials processing equipment, and specialty equipment, such as material handlers, cranes, and concrete mixer trucks. Its current composition is a result of numerous acquisitions over several decades and a recent shift to focus on its two core segments after divesting a handful of underperforming businesses. Terex's remaining segments see heavy demand in nonresidential construction as well as in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, and materials management.

Understanding the Numbers: Terex's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Terex's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.05%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Terex's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.26%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Terex's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.66%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Terex's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, Terex adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

