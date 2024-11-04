Decoding 9 Analyst Evaluations For Surgery Partners

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $43.0, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Highlighting a 2.01% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $43.88.

The perception of Surgery Partners by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tao Qiu Macquarie Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00 A.J. Rice UBS Announces Buy $38.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $43.00 $43.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $43.00 $43.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $43.00 $43.00 Jason Cassorla Citigroup Lowers Buy $36.00 $38.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $49.00 $49.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Inc is a healthcare services company with an integrated outpatient delivery model focused on providing quality, cost-effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. It operates in two segments: Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services out of which the Surgical Facility Services segment accounts for the majority of revenue.

A Deep Dive into Surgery Partners's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Surgery Partners displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Surgery Partners's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Surgery Partners's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Surgery Partners's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Surgery Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.76.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

