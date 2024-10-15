Decoding 9 Analyst Evaluations For Ford Motor

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Ford Motor (NYSE:F), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ford Motor and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $12.56, accompanied by a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. Highlighting a 11.86% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $14.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Ford Motor by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $14.00 $16.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $13.00 $12.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $16.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $16.00 $16.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $9.00 $10.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $11.00 - Joseph Spak RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $10.00 $13.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $16.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ford Motor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ford Motor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ford Motor's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Ford Motor's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ford Motor analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 11% share in the U.K., and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the U.S. made up about 66% of 2023 total company revenue. Ford has about 177,000 employees, including about 59,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Key Indicators: Ford Motor's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ford Motor's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.35%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ford Motor's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.83%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.51, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for F

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for F

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.