Decoding 9 Analyst Evaluations For Intl Game Tech

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $27.11, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Experiencing a 8.32% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $29.57.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Intl Game Tech by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $23.00 $26.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Maintains Hold $24.00 - Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $26.00 $28.00 David Bain B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $30.00 - John Staszak Argus Research Lowers Buy $27.00 $30.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Hold $26.00 $30.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $28.00 $30.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Hold $30.00 $31.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $30.00 $32.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intl Game Tech. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Intl Game Tech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

International Game Technology PLC is a gaming company that delivers entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels. The company's operating segments include Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. It generates maximum revenue from the Global Lottery segment. Global Lottery segment provides lottery products and services to governmental organizations through operating contracts, facilities management contracts, lottery management agreements, and product sales contracts. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Intl Game Tech showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.39% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.71%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intl Game Tech's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intl Game Tech's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Intl Game Tech's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 4.11.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

