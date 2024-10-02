Decoding 9 Analyst Evaluations For Citigroup

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Citigroup (NYSE:C), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $76.89, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $66.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $73.56, the current average has increased by 4.53%.

The perception of Citigroup by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $92.00 $87.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $86.00 $79.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $71.00 $75.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $79.00 $66.00 James Fotheringham BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $67.00 $65.00 Stephen Biggar Argus Research Raises Buy $72.00 $70.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $73.00 $70.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $86.00 $85.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $66.00 $65.00

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Citigroup displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.62%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Citigroup's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Citigroup's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.55%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Citigroup's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Citigroup's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.68, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

