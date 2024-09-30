Decoding 9 Analyst Evaluations For Chord Energy

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Chord Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $199.56, accompanied by a high estimate of $234.00 and a low estimate of $160.00. Highlighting a 6.75% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $214.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Chord Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $185.00 $223.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Announces Hold $160.00 - Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Raises Buy $208.00 $201.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $206.00 $234.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Lowers Buy $180.00 $195.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $223.00 $226.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $234.00 $233.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Chord Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chord Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Chord Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Chord Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Chord Energy's Background

Chord Energy Corp is an independent exploration and production company. The company acquires, exploits, develops, and explores crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin.

Chord Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Chord Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 38.22% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Chord Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chord Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.11%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Chord Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

