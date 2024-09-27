Decoding 9 Analyst Evaluations For BankUnited

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on BankUnited (NYSE:BKU), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 6 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated BankUnited and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $36.78, accompanied by a high estimate of $41.00 and a low estimate of $31.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.52% from the previous average price target of $33.28.

A clear picture of BankUnited's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $39.00 $35.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $40.00 $39.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Lowers Neutral $39.00 $42.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Neutral $41.00 $34.50 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $32.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $30.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $39.00 $30.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $31.00 $29.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $28.00

About BankUnited

BankUnited Inc is a bank holding company with one wholly owned subsidiary, BankUnited. The bank provides a full range of banking services through banking centers located primarily throughout Florida, as well as New York City. The company is a commercially focused regional bank focusing on small and middle-market businesses, but also provides certain commercial lending and deposit products on a national platform. The Bank offers a comprehensive suite of commercial lending and deposit products through an Atlanta office focused on the Southeast region, certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms and certain consumer deposit products through an online channel.

A Deep Dive into BankUnited's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, BankUnited showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.53% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BankUnited's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.18%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): BankUnited's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.98%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: BankUnited's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.48, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

