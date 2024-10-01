Decoding 9 Analyst Evaluations For Agree Realty

Analysts' ratings for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $74.72, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $67.00. Observing a 10.7% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $67.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Agree Realty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $80.00 $77.00 Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $77.00 $75.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $81.00 $70.00 Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $62.00 Michael Gorman BTIG Raises Buy $74.00 $65.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $77.00 $68.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $70.00 $63.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $71.50 $67.50 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $67.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Agree Realty. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Agree Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Agree Realty's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Agree Realty analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust mainly focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry-leading tenants. The Company is mainly in the business of acquiring, developing and managing retail real estate. Some of its properties in the portfolio include Walmart, 7-Eleven, Wawa, Gerber Collision and others.

Agree Realty: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Agree Realty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Agree Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 34.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agree Realty's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Agree Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

