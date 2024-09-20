Decoding 8 Analyst Evaluations For Upstart Hldgs

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 3 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 3 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Upstart Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $30.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $48.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $22.38, the current average has increased by 36.82%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Upstart Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $48.00 $33.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Underweight $30.00 $27.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $25.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Underweight $27.00 $24.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Underperform $10.00 $10.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $31.00 $28.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Raises Neutral $33.00 $15.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $31.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Upstart Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Upstart Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Upstart Hldgs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Upstart Hldgs: A Closer Look

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

Financial Milestones: Upstart Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Upstart Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.99% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Upstart Hldgs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -42.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Upstart Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.91%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Upstart Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.63, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

