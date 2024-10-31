Decoding 8 Analyst Evaluations For Riot Platforms

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 3 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $16.0, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $9.50. A 5.1% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $16.86.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Riot Platforms among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chase White Compass Point Lowers Buy $13.00 $18.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $17.50 $15.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $22.00 $22.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Announces Outperform $15.00 - Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $23.00 $23.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $9.50 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Riot Platforms. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Riot Platforms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Riot Platforms's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Riot Platforms's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Riot Platforms analyst ratings.

Discovering Riot Platforms: A Closer Look

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining; Data Center Hosting and Engineering. It generates maximum revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment which generates revenue from the Bitcoin the company earns through its mining activities.

Financial Milestones: Riot Platforms's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Riot Platforms's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.76%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Riot Platforms's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -120.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Riot Platforms's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Riot Platforms's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Riot Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RIOT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Compass Point Downgrades Buy Neutral Jan 2022 Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage On Outperform Jan 2022 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for RIOT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.