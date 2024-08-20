Decoding 8 Analyst Evaluations For Remitly Global

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Remitly Global, revealing an average target of $20.88, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Experiencing a 9.22% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $23.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Remitly Global is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $21.00 $19.00 Gus Gala Monness, Crespi, Hardt Raises Buy $30.00 $29.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $13.00 $15.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $22.00 $22.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $20.00 $23.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $16.00 $20.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $23.00 $24.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $22.00 $32.00

Remitly Global Inc provides integrated financial services to immigrants, including helping customers send money internationally in a quick, reliable, and more cost-effective manner by leveraging digital channels. It supports cross-border transmissions across the globe. The company's revenue is generated on transaction fees charged to customers and foreign exchange spreads between the foreign exchange rate offered to customers and the foreign exchange rate on the company's currency purchases.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Remitly Global's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 30.93%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Remitly Global's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.95%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Remitly Global's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Remitly Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

