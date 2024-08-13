Decoding 8 Analyst Evaluations For Baidu

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $136.0, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. A 10.3% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $151.62.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Baidu by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Boris Van Bernstein Lowers Outperform $130.00 $135.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Lowers Buy $135.00 $180.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Lowers Overweight $125.00 $133.00 Eddie Leung B of A Securities Lowers Buy $128.00 $140.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $130.00 $155.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $135.00 $150.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Gary Yu Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $125.00 $140.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Baidu. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Baidu compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with 84% share of the search engine market in September 2021 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2022. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Key Indicators: Baidu's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Baidu displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.18%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Baidu's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.29% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baidu's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.22%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baidu's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

