Decoding 8 Analyst Evaluations For Arcellx

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $81.5, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. A decline of 1.81% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Arcellx. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Newman Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Maintains Buy $87.00 $87.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $70.00 - Benjamin Burnett Stifel Raises Buy $83.00 $82.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $85.00 - Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $80.00 $82.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Arcellx. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Arcellx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Arcellx's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Arcellx's Background

Arcellx Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Arcellx

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Arcellx displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 119.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -18.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arcellx's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.47%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcellx's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.9%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, Arcellx adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

