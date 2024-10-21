Decoding 7 Analyst Evaluations For United Therapeutics

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for United Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $409.57, a high estimate of $575.00, and a low estimate of $280.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 18.57% increase from the previous average price target of $345.43.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive United Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Thome TD Cowen Raises Buy $400.00 $350.00 Eun Yang Jefferies Raises Buy $432.00 $315.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $575.00 $400.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $380.00 $350.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Greg Harrison B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $280.00 $303.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $400.00 $300.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to United Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of United Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of United Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of United Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on United Therapeutics analyst ratings.

Get to Know United Therapeutics Better

United Therapeutics specializes in drug development for pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare and progressive disease marked by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. The company's therapies for PAH largely focus on the prostacyclin pathway, and many of its treatments are based on the same molecule, treprostinil. Most of the company's sales are generated within the United States. United Therapeutics also markets a pediatric oncology drug, but its focus largely remains in pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Financial Milestones: United Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: United Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.85%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 38.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UTHR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Ladenburg Thalmann Maintains Buy Feb 2022 BTIG Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for UTHR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.