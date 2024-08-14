Decoding 7 Analyst Evaluations For TeraWulf

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $7.14, with a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. Marking an increase of 20.0%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $5.95.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of TeraWulf among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $5.00 $4.20 Darren Aftahi Roth MKM Maintains Buy $6.50 $6.50 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $10.00 $9.00 Darren Aftahi Roth MKM Announces Buy $6.50 - Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $6.00 $5.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $9.00 $7.00 Josh Siegler Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $7.00 $4.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to TeraWulf. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of TeraWulf compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of TeraWulf's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of TeraWulf's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering TeraWulf: A Closer Look

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. The company's primary focus is supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. The company's primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

Unraveling the Financial Story of TeraWulf

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, TeraWulf showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 267.93% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -23.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TeraWulf's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.56% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: TeraWulf's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

