Decoding 7 Analyst Evaluations For SEMrush Hldgs

Ratings for SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $18.14, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $17.14, the current average has increased by 5.83%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of SEMrush Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Christopher Merwin Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $16.00 $14.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $17.00 $16.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $21.00 $19.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $19.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SEMrush Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SEMrush Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SEMrush Hldgs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind SEMrush Hldgs

SEMrush Holdings Inc is engaged in the provision of an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform. Its platform enables subscribers to improve their online visibility and drive traffic, including on their websites and social media pages, and distribute highly relevant content to their customers on a targeted basis across various channels to drive high-quality traffic and measure the effectiveness of their digital marketing campaigns. Geographically, it generates revenues from the US, the UK, and other regions.

Key Indicators: SEMrush Hldgs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: SEMrush Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 21.77%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SEMrush Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.82%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SEMrush Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.72% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SEMrush Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.46%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: SEMrush Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

