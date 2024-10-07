Decoding 7 Analyst Evaluations For Quest Diagnostics

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $158.71, with a high estimate of $165.00 and a low estimate of $150.00. This current average has increased by 6.4% from the previous average price target of $149.17.

A clear picture of Quest Diagnostics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $165.00 $158.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $165.00 - Stephanie Davis Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $154.00 $144.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $150.00 $145.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Neutral $154.00 $153.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $158.00 $150.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Buy $165.00 $145.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Quest Diagnostics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Quest Diagnostics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Quest Diagnostics is a leading independent provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the U.S. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of roughly 2,300 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors offices and hospitals. The firm also runs a much smaller diagnostic solutions segment that provides clinical trials testing, risk assessment services, and information technology solutions.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Quest Diagnostics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Quest Diagnostics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.51% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quest Diagnostics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.49% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quest Diagnostics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.64% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.77.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

