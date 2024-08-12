Decoding 7 Analyst Evaluations For Pilgrims Pride

Analysts' ratings for Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $44.0, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average has increased by 6.46% from the previous average price target of $41.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Pilgrims Pride. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $46.00 $46.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Raises Outperform $46.00 $43.00 Duffy Fischer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $40.00 Duffy Fischer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $38.00 John Staszak Argus Research Raises Buy $50.00 $41.00 Peter Galbo B of A Securities Raises Buy $42.00 $40.00 John Staszak Argus Research Announces Buy $41.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pilgrims Pride. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Pilgrims Pride compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Pilgrims Pride's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Pilgrims Pride's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Pilgrims Pride Better

Pilgrim's Pride is the second-largest poultry producer in the US (58% of 2023 sales), the UK (30% including other European sales), and Mexico (12%). Its UK and European arm also includes pork operations from the 2019 acquisition of Tulip. Pilgrim's sells to chain restaurants, food processors, food distributors, and retail chains. most of its US and Mexican sales come from fresh chicken, while prepared chicken and pork constitute most of its UK and European sales. JBS owns more than 80% of Pilgrim's Pride's outstanding shares, though it failed to acquire the remaining stake in 2021 after a special board committee deemed JBS' offer undervalued Pilgrim's Pride.

Pilgrims Pride: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Pilgrims Pride's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.83%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Pilgrims Pride's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Pilgrims Pride's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.93, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

