Decoding 7 Analyst Evaluations For Nu Holdings

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Nu Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $15.03, accompanied by a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $13.50. This current average has increased by 17.79% from the previous average price target of $12.76.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Nu Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thiago Batista UBS Announces Neutral $13.50 - Domingos Falavina JP Morgan Raises Neutral $14.50 $12.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $16.00 $14.00 Mike Niehuser Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $17.00 $15.00 John Coffey Barclays Announces Overweight $15.00 - Inigo Vega Jefferies Raises Buy $15.20 $10.80 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $14.00 $12.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Nu Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Nu Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Nu Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Nu Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal Account, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

Nu Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Nu Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 79.32%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.15%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nu Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.74%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nu Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.87%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Nu Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

