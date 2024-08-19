Decoding 7 Analyst Evaluations For Newmont

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $54.14, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 12.96% from the previous average price target of $47.93.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Newmont is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tanya Jakusconek Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $59.00 $48.00 Jackie Przybylowski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $57.00 $56.00 Matthew Murphy Jefferies Raises Buy $54.00 $50.00 Anita Soni CIBC Raises Outperformer $61.00 $46.00 Michael Jalonen B of A Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $49.00 Daniel Major UBS Raises Buy $50.00 $40.00 Tanya Jakusconek Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $48.00 $46.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Newmont. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Newmont compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Newmont's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Newmont analyst ratings.

Delving into Newmont's Background

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 17 wholly or majority owned mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to produce roughly 6.9 million ounces of gold in 2024. However, after buying Newcrest, Newmont is likely to sell a number of its higher cost, smaller mines accounting for 20% of forecast sales in 2024. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2023.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Newmont

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Newmont displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 64.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Newmont's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 19.38%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Newmont's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.93%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Newmont's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.54%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Newmont's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.31. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NEM

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Jefferies Maintains Hold Feb 2022 Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Buy Hold Jan 2022 Scotiabank Downgrades Sector Outperform Sector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for NEM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.