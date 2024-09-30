Decoding 7 Analyst Evaluations For i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $30.71, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.46% increase from the previous average price target of $30.57.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive i3 Verticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $29.00 $29.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 John Davis Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $28.00 $31.00 Josh Beck Keybanc Lowers Overweight $27.00 $28.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $33.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to i3 Verticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of i3 Verticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of i3 Verticals's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

i3 Verticals Inc offers integrated payment and software solutions to small and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. Its operating segment includes Merchant Services and Software and Services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Software and Services segment. The company's strategic vertical market includes schools, the public sector, not-for-profit organizations, healthcare and others. It provides various solutions such as, gateway, payment processing, online payment, Document management, and ERP among others.

Financial Milestones: i3 Verticals's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: i3 Verticals's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.14%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: i3 Verticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -13.46%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.54.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

