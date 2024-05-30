Decoding 7 Analyst Evaluations For Host Hotels & Resorts

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Host Hotels & Resorts and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $22.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has increased by 5.3% from the previous average price target of $21.71.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Host Hotels & Resorts's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $22.00 $22.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $23.00 $24.00 Robin Farley UBS Lowers Neutral $20.00 $21.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $23.00 $22.00 William Crow Raymond James Raises Outperform $23.00 $19.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $23.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Hold $24.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Host Hotels & Resorts. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Host Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Host Hotels & Resorts's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Host Hotels & Resorts's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Host Hotels & Resorts: A Closer Look

Host Hotels & Resorts owns 77 predominantly urban and resort upper-upscale and luxury hotel properties representing nearly 42,000 rooms, mainly in the United States. Host recently sold off the company's interests in a joint venture owning a portfolio of hotels throughout Europe and also sold other joint ventures that owned properties in Asia and the United States. The majority of Host's portfolio operates under the Marriott and Starwood brands.

Host Hotels & Resorts: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Host Hotels & Resorts displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Host Hotels & Resorts's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.22% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Host Hotels & Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.01%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Host Hotels & Resorts's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.17%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Host Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.75, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

